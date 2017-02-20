Pat Whalley: Drifting and Dreaming

Slowly, oh so slowly I hear distant music and the low hum of conversation, I am so drowsy, too comfortable to tune in to what is happening around me but the sounds now include bird song and my mind is insisting on trying to concentrate on the babble of noise.

The conversation starts to filter into my consciousness and, try as I might, the sounds separate into individual voices and I am listening to a conversation about Donald Trump. I do not want to get involved into the ludicrous doings of this man and try to drift off again, but no use, I am awake and listening.

My eyes start to open of their own accord but there is a bright light overhead and I do not want to have to deal with it so I close them again. However, the spell is broken and I am now wide awake and listening to the bizarre conversation around me. I once again open my eyes just a little, the bright light is filtered through a cool green fabric of leaves and I dig into my memories to try and focus on my surroundings. The realization that I am in Mexico washes over me and my thoughts clear as I remember that I am lying on a lounge chair, by the pool, after having lunch.

Why is Dave arguing with someone about the new president of our neighbour to the south? We have a cardinal rule of not engaging in conversations about politics, not everyone agrees with our ideas and it is certainly not worth trying to change someone’s mind about what they believe in. However, on listening closer it is not an argument, the other voice is in agreement with Dave, but they are both so incensed about Trump’s latest ‘foot in the mouth’ speech that they have raised their voices.

After scrambling to sit upright and trying to shake the fluff out of my brain I now realize that there are four men involved in the discussion. I am trying to catch Dave’s eye with my ‘that is enough’ look but he is far too enthusiastic about holding court on one of his favourite subjects that there is no stopping him so I do the only same thing in these circumstances, I go for a swim.

Circling round the large pool like a rather large goldfish and being careful to avoid collisions with kids riding on giant inflated crocodiles, I drift slowly round the perimeter of the pool, catching bits and pieces of various conversations. It is really quite amazing how many of these relaxed, semi-naked people are discussing Trump. In fact, the two main subjects of discussion for our entire two weeks in the sun is either US politics or the snow back home. There is only one way to counteract this negativity, I go to the bar and order a Pina Colada. By the time the second delicious concoction is almost gone, I do not care what is being discussed, I am warmed by the sun on my skin and the alcohol hitting my brain and all is definitely well with the world. If Mr Trump is determined to build his wall, I will have another Pina Colada and stay on the Mexican side. Gracias amigo.