Pat McGibbon – artist

Pencil drawing of Griffin House (Similkameen Avenue Oliver) completed in 1992

Southern Okanagan Secondary School Enrichment Fund Society

The 22nd annual SOSS Enrichment Fund Society’s next funding raising event will be held at Fairview Mountain Golf course on April 8th and 9th. If you would like more information about the golf tournament contact Susan Capyk at 250-498-4336.

For twenty-two years the SOSS Enrichment Fund Society has awarded scholarships to SOSS graduating students to pursue post-secondary education. In 2017 the society has committed a total of $21,500 to be awarded to 27 students.

In the past approximately 400 students have received financial assistance.

This year we are highlighting the *Pat McGibbon Memorial Scholarship which was established in 1997. If you would like to hear more about the SOSS Enrichment Fund Society – contact John Echlin at 250- 498-6781



*Pat McGibbon was a wonderful mother, fantastic teacher assistant at Tuc-el-Nuit school, and great watercolour artist. Pat`s first artwork masterpiece was crayon on a bed sheet after receiving crayons but no paper in her Christmas stocking. It was a mistake on the part of Santa Claus. Once her children were grown she took a botanical watercolour course in Penticton. In the 1980`s she went to a Federation Of Canadian Artist`s camp on Saltspring Island. Pat also enjoyed dabbling in batik and print making and took a course in furniture refinishing. Many of the citizens of Oliver have botanical watercolours, paintings of historical buildings and paintings of their houses hanging on their walls. Through her work with the Oliver Arts Council, Pat was an inspiration to many local artists. She was also a member of the Canadian Federation of artists. Pat was also a dedicated volunteer of the local cancer society.

Pat passed away in 1994 but her legacy in the arts still continues today.