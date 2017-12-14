Two spectacular evenings of dance await audiences this season when the Frank Venables Theatre continues its annual series of local, national and international dance. Each year professional artists and their companies are invited to Oliver to present a range of dance styles from classical to contemporary, cultural to fusion.

This year’s Passport to Dance travels from Mexico to Spain then back to Canada with the renowned Flamenco Rosario. Share these artists’ passion for flamenco’s raw, emotional power and disciplined musicality. Their newest work, “La Monarca – The Monarch and the Butterfly Effect” is described as emergent, beautiful and unexpected.

The celebrated Okanagan dance company Ballet Kelowna returns this year with four stunning new works by four female choreographers. The evening, entitled “Elles – Extraordinary Dance created by Women” demonstrates Ballet Kelowna’s continuing success in encouraging, promoting, and developing Canadian dancers and choreographers.

This season’s Passport to Dance makes a great holiday gift or stocking stuffer. Passports offer tickets to both dance performances for only $20 for students and children, while adult passports cost $55. That’s a 40% discount over the door price for young people and over 20% for adults.

On Tuesday February 6th Ballet Kelowna will deliver the very best of contemporary ballet while Flamenco Rosario, with their mix of authentically traditional and contemporary dance, arrive on Oliver’s Frank Venables stage on Monday April 9th.

The Passport to Dance is available at www.venablestheatre.ca

Photo supplied by Frank Venables Theatre