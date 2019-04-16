Pass the sponge

SOAP Theatre is nearly ready to present their final production of the 2018-19 season.

The cast and crew of Lawrence & Holloman, working under the direction of veteran SOAP director Trevor Leigh, are putting the final touches on this great presentation.

Lawrence & Holloman, written by Canadian playwright Morris Panych, is a ‘buddy story’ with a new take and a comedic twist which premiered at the Tarragon Theatre in Toronto on April 28th 1998. Lawrence, a loud and overconfident optimist befriends Holloman, a quiet coworker. Everything seems to be going Lawrence’s way, but as the story progresses his luck takes a turn.

Not a single word is wasted in this brilliant script as the playwright seems to pose the question What happens when irresistible optimism meets immovable nihilism? Fans of dark comedy will be thrilled to learn of Panych’s solution during the run of this production at Oliver’s gorgeous Frank Venables Theatre at the end of the month.

Holloman opens at the end of April with performances April 26th, 27th and May 3rd and 4th at 7.30 pm, and a Sunday matinee April 28th at 2.00 pm. Reserved tickets are available at the ticket office at 6100 Gala Street, or by phone 250-498-1626. Tickets are also available at Your Dollar Store With More in Osoyoos. Purchase early for best selection and a discount from the door price

SOAP Theatre is also staging an additional performance at the Theatre BC OZone Drama Festival to be held this year in Salmon Arm on Thursday May 23rd. This entry represents SOAP Theatre’s fourth year participating in this cultural event which is held all over the province.

Submitted by Nathan Linders, Producer

