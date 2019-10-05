Party like it’s 1924 …….at the Oliver Museum

In 21st century Canada, Halloween means costumes, trick-or-treating, and lots of candy. But what was Halloween like a century ago?

The BC Provincial Police Station (now the Oliver Museum) was built in 1924. What costumes did the people of Oliver wear that year? What did they do to celebrate?

The Oliver & District Heritage Society is here to answer that question! Hint: there was a lot of orange and black.

Put on your costume and join us in celebrating Halloween while we take a trip back in time. This 1924 – style Halloween party will take place on Sunday, October 27th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Oliver Museum (474 School Avenue, Oliver, BC).

Try your hand at actual 1920s Halloween games and activities such as paper hat-making, ghost stories, fortune-telling, and more. This event is free and suitable for all ages. Don’t forget to visit our costume photographer to have your picture or your child’s picture taken in costume, enter a draw to win a door prize, and enjoy Halloween treats while you take in the decorations of 1924. For more information, please contact the Oliver & District Heritage Society at

250-498-4027 or email us at info@oliverheritage.ca.