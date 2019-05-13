Parks Canada will release the information gathered from the public in the past few months. That should be today sometime…….

No time given.

May 14 Tuesday – a press conference in Penticton – will see what banner headlines come from that.

May 14 Tuesday – 12noon to 8p.m. – show and tell at the Frank Venables Theatre. Parks Canada says their staff will be available to answer questions.

These PR meeting will be repeated in Osoyoos, Keremeos and Penticton.

“Parks Canada undertook broad and extensive consultations with local residents, stakeholders, and all Canadians to hear their views on the proposed boundary for the proposed national park reserve and key aspects for consideration in the management of the lands. That ended March 15th.

The valuable input of all will be taken into consideration in the assessment of the establishment of the proposed national park reserve,” – “Input from the public consultations will be published in the “What We Heard” report—developed by a third-party consultant—on the Let’s Talk South Okanagan-Similkameen web site on May 13.”

“The goal is to have an agreement on a final boundary for the proposed national park reserve by summer 2019,” – “Afterwards, steps would be undertaken towards the formal establishment of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

“A new national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen would protect one of the most endangered natural regions in Canada and enable this inspiring landscape to be shared with Canadians and visitors from around the world for generations to come.”

