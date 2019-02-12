Parks Canada won’t meet with public

Consultations with residents of the region are an important part of assessing the establishment of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The information sessions on the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen on

February 12 with the Grasslands Coalition, the British Columbia Wildlife Federation and the South Okanagan–Similkameen Preservation Society and on

February 13 with local Naturalist Clubs and First Things First Okanagan

are being rescheduled for later this month to allow the presence of senior officials from Parks Canada responsible for park establishment. Meetings with the lead representatives of these key groups will enable Parks Canada officials to hear the interests and perspectives of each organization first-hand as part of the consultations.

Parks Canada apologizes for the short notice and inconvenience that this may cause the membership of these organizations. Lead representatives of these organizations will be contacted in the near future with further details.