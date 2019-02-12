Parks Canada won’t meet with public

Consultations with residents of the region are an important part of assessing the establishment of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
The information sessions on the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen on
February 12 with the Grasslands Coalition, the British Columbia Wildlife Federation and the South Okanagan–Similkameen Preservation Society and on
February 13 with local Naturalist Clubs and First Things First Okanagan
are being rescheduled for later this month to allow the presence of senior officials from Parks Canada responsible for park establishment. Meetings with the lead representatives of these key groups will enable Parks Canada officials to hear the interests and perspectives of each organization first-hand as part of the consultations.
Parks Canada apologizes for the short notice and inconvenience that this may cause the membership of these organizations. Lead representatives of these organizations will be contacted in the near future with further details.
Comments
GREG FERNANDES says
This is what happens when Liberals are in power…
Heather Owens says
The rescheduling of theses meetings will, no doubt, be after any decisions are made. Where is the fairness in that?
neil seidler says
Well isn’t that sweet!! Things are as usual at Parks Canada, nobody there knows what’s going on or how to deal with reality. Maybe too many local people wanted to have a say at that meeting and they don’t want to hear any opposition to their forced on us Reserve Park. How do I come to this point of view you may ask. Just read the first paragraph in the story. They always give away their true reason by saying the opposite. Or in other words they are like our Federal and Provincial politicians,… they open their mouths. Maybe if they had listened and dealt fairly with all locals and not with just those wanting the park or reserve we wouldn’t have the growing numbers of those opposed to this project. It reeks of Socialism, and that alone should scare the crap out of you.
Rocky Lundy says
Are we surprised? NO!
Bob Morgan says
Hey, the local MP is likely the only voice from this region that probably will be heard.