Parks Canada – “we listen” – report

NRG Research Group is a Canadian-owned, private company incorporated in June 2005.

Our team is lead by our CEO and Chairman Dr. Brian Owen, and our President, Andrew Enns. We have offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Winnipeg, serving local and international clients. NRG’s approach ensures that you always work with senior level expertise and guidance. Project leads are supported by our professional research, data, and field staff at every step.

Stakeholders

o Princeton ATV Club, Summerland ATV Club, Valley Trail Riders ATV Club, Similkameen Valley Riders

o BC Agriculture Council (Horticultural)

o BC Ministry Forest, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development – Penticton

o BC Ministry Forest, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development – Vernon

o BC Tree Fruit Growers Association

o Environmental Non-Governmental Organizations

(Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society,

Wilderness Committee,

Nature Canada,

BC Conservation Data Centre,

The Nature Trust (BC),

Nature Conservancy of Canada),

South Okanagan – Similkameen Conservation Program

o First Things First Okanagan,

South Okanagan Naturalist Club,

The Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society

Oliver Osoyoos Naturalists Club

o Grasslands Coalition

o Grasslands Conservation Council

o Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association of Canada

o HNZ Topflight

o Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department

o Kilpoola Estates Residents

o Local Ranchers

o Lower Similkameen Indian Band – Ranchers

o Mount Kobau Astronomical Society

o National Research Council – Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory (DRAO)

o Oliver and District Heritage Society

o Oliver Riding Club

o Orchard Hill Cidery

o Osoyoos Oliver Wine Association

o Osoyoos Tourism Association

o Osoyoos Wildlife Federation

o Penticton and Summerland Fire Departments

o Penticton Historical Society

o Regional District of Okanagan and Similkameen

o Rotary Club – Osoyoos

o South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce

o South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society,

Grasslands Coalition

BC Wildlife Federation

o South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Network

o Southern Interior Stockmen’s Association

o Sun Hills Riding Center

o Sunrise – Rotary Club of Penticton

o Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

o Town of Oliver

o Town of Osoyoos

o University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO)

o Village of Keremeos

o Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department