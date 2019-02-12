Parks Canada cancels public forum on a “reserve”

National Park (Reserve) Day Monday at local town council

One. Will there be a public meeting Tuesday at the Community Hall ? No. Cancelled by Parks Canada – they don’t like meetings with more than 150 people. And I thought the locals were paying for the hall. I was wrong.

Bill Ross heads a local coalition of groups that wants a referendum and a bit of transparency on factual matters. Is Parks Canada up to that. The strategy of PC appears to be “divide and conquer” or ….”how can I tell you what you want to hear”?

Two. Will council re-consider a motion that failed tonight at a later meeting ? They might – a more experienced Mayor might have delayed it…. will he bring it up again. He can. What motion. Council was asked to consider a motion. “Will council support a motion requesting a local referendum on the establishment of a National Park. Two in favour – Two against. Defeated.

Three. Why is there resistance to a referendum and transparency on this issue ? Conflicts… not stated.

Three questions that I have tried to answer.

This is a complex issue. My background tells me a lot. My sources tell me even more.

Quote of the week:

Sarah Boyle on hunting rights. No hunting is allowed in a National Park.

But a NP-Reserve will be co-managed by ‘neighbouring’ indigenous peoples who will have traditional hunting and other land-use rights.