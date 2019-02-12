Parks Canada cancels public forum on a “reserve”

National Park (Reserve) Day Monday at local town council
One. Will there be a public meeting Tuesday at the Community Hall ? No. Cancelled by Parks Canada – they don’t like meetings with more than 150 people. And I thought the locals were paying for the hall. I was wrong.
Bill Ross heads a local coalition of groups that wants a referendum and a bit of transparency on factual matters. Is Parks Canada up to that. The strategy of PC appears to be “divide and conquer” or ….”how can I tell you what you want to hear”?
Two. Will council re-consider a motion that failed tonight at a later meeting ? They might – a more experienced Mayor might have delayed it…. will he bring it up again. He can. What motion. Council was asked to consider a motion. “Will council support a motion requesting a local referendum on the establishment of a National Park. Two in favour – Two against. Defeated.
Three. Why is there resistance to a referendum and transparency on this issue ? Conflicts… not stated.
Three questions that I have tried to answer.
This is a complex issue. My background tells me a lot. My sources tell me even more.
Quote of the week:
Sarah Boyle on hunting rights. No hunting is allowed in a National Park.
But a NP-Reserve will be co-managed by ‘neighbouring’ indigenous peoples who will have traditional hunting and other land-use rights.
Comments
Aimee Grice says
Hi Janice, Believe when I say I feel your frustration. I can’t speak for the rest of council, but what I can say for myself is that in order to properly represent the residents of Oliver, I need to know what the majority want which is why I am in favour of a local referendum. I think the decision making process behind the park is fundamentally flawed and lack of local representation is appalling. If you would like to discuss this further with me feel free to contact me at agrice@oliver.ca
neil seidler says
AHH! The light is finally coming on in more and more peoples minds. Take by any way or means possible the rights and freedoms we now have and enjoy, and force upon us the will of those ruling over us. It sounds like more of Justin T. and his controllers, that are hiding behind the scenes, will be putting one more nail in our collective coffins, a free Canada. Do you see how things get twisted around, Sarah Boyle said no hunting in a National Park, but this isn’t a National Park it is to be a Reserve. So later they can allow hunting to a certain group that will claim to have traditional hunting and other land-use rights and exclude others from doing the same. They can then go back and say we said no hunting in a National Park and this is a Reserve. Right now we all can hunt, gather firewood, collect wild berries and food in this area. Make no mistake when you oppress one group of people to benefit another group you are looking for trouble in the future, just look at history all over the world and the troubles we face today because of it. It is very short sighted to be going this way, the end result will be the end of Canada, a free and great nation. It’s to bad that some level headed people with common sense and no hidden agendas couldn’t sit down and work this out so that every one involved would win. And I mean everyone!! I have friends on all sides of this conflict and can see their points of view, we can calmly sit down and discuss things. I can only hope council will pass the motion to ask for a referendum on this matter. Then maybe level heads can get together and protect the lands and endangered things and still let all have access to enjoy and use the land in a respectful manor so generations to come can do likewise. I belong to no group on one side of this or the ….
Publisher: You alerted me to this in a previous comment and when it was clearly stated by PC I knew it rang a bell. ODN has no position and no stake in it. I want the facts. A referendum is needed and PC should come out of the shadows, meet with the public – and take the heat. There are two many well financed secret agents working on this divisive “concept”.
GREG FERNANDES says
NO NATIONAL PARK!!!
john b young says
What an insult to our community.
The government does not have the intestinal fortitude to face the local people. Nothing more clearly demonstrates how infirm the foundations of the park reserve are. Is the government afraid that some of their sneaky slight-of-hand nonsence will not stand the scrutiny of the locals.
Publisher: Remember the NO side is full of rednecks and hill billies – right??
Janice Shapka says
Well, would appear that council still has fence sitters. Thought they were gone.
Just another layer of bureaucratic BS from the government.
Publisher: To be fair to council the vote should not have been held with one person absent. Second I will defend the right of council to stay neutral on a Yes or No for a reserve or a park. As the land involved is not inside the boundaries of this jurisdiction. RDOS another matter.
But I do believe it could advocate for a referendum – a part of democracy on such an important change in our “land”scape. It should go to a vote of those in the affected area:
Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos and parts of Area A, B, C, D, and G.
And Janice……. take some of the credit for the “bureaucratic BS from the government”. You voted them in.