Parks and Recreation – Oliver programs

Drop in Programs

Parent & Tot Drop in – This is a great way for Tots and Tykes and their caregivers to come and play with our toys, bikes, games and sports equipment! Lots of room to run, jump and play. This program is a great way for new parents and children to make new friends.

Wednesday mornings 10:30am-12noon

$3.00/parent and tot

6 and under

Jan 4 – March 16

Parent & Tot Skating – A great opportunity for tykes to give ice skating a try without the crowds! Play with our toys, visit with other children and their caregivers and practice skating during this tots-only time. Strollers welcome!

Tuesday mornings 9:30-11am

$3.25/adult and tot

5 and under

Jan 3 – March 14

Drop in to one of our fitness classes/programs:

Monday: Zumba 6:00-7:00pm $6.00/ $55.00 – 10 punch pass Instructor – Lori Ashe (Community Hall)

Pickleball 6:30-9:00pm $3.50/drop in or $30.00/10 pass Instructor – Mike Carter (SOSS SMALL GYM)

Tuesday: Function Fit 9:00-10:00am $6.50/$65.00 – 10 punch pass Instructor – Jorg Mardian (Community Hall)

Pickleball 1:00-3:00pm $3.50/drop in or $30.00/10 pass Instructor – Mike Carter (Community Hall)

Strength & Stability 6:00-7:00pm $6.00/$55.00 – 10 punch pass Instructor – Lori Ashe (Community Hall)

Yoga Mixed Levels 6:30-8:00pm $7.50/ $70.00 – 10 punch pass Instructor – Rosemary Sirko (NEW) (Meeting Room 2)

Wednesday: Yoga Easy Levels 9:30-11:00am $7.50/70.00 – 10 punch pass Instructor – Sanaz Busink (NEW) (Meeting Room 2 )

Zumba 6:00-7:00pm $6.00/$55.00 – 10 punch pass Instructor – Lori Ashe (Community Hall)

Pickleball 6:30-9:00pm $3.50/drop in or $30.00/10 pass Instructor – Mike Carter (SOSS SMALL GYM)

Thursday: Function Fit 9:00-10:00am $6.50/$65.00- 10 punch pass Instructor – Jorg Mardian (Community Hall)

Strength and Stability 6:00-7:00pm $6.00/$55.00- 10 punch pass Instructor- Lori Ashe (Community Hall)

Pre-registered Programs:

Arty Smarty * few spaces still available – class starts this Saturday! *

Saturday, Jan 28- March 11

$66.00/session

Ages 3-12

With imagination and colour, young artists will explore their world around them. Why Art? Art boosts creativity, increases concentration, improved eye-hand coordination, enhances ability to complete projects, busts boredom, builds self –esteem and confidence, develops problem solving skills, teaches how to express feelings without words, shows there’s never a wrong way to do art and it’s just plain fun! All art supplies are included in fee.

Lights, Camera, Action ! * few spaces still available – class starts this Thursday! *

Thursday, Jan 19-March 9

$35.00/session

Ages 8-12

For those budding young stars who enjoy singing, acting, dressing up and being in the spotlight! Students will play drama games, develop public speaking skills and work together as a group to produce a short stage performance for the final day of class.

TIME – (Together in movement and exercise)

Tues/Thurs 1:00-2:00pm

$139.00/ 20 classes ( will pro-rate for missed classes)

Jan 10-March 16, 2017

This is an exercise program that helps you to improve your mobility while you live independently in your home community. This program has been designed for people who have reduced community mobility and ambulate for short distances often with assistive devices. Firs