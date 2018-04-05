Park Rill run off enters Sportsman Bowl – increased flows

“The creek was overflowing its bank and to save the road and relieve the pressure on our neighbors, we put in culvert across the road and trenched the side of the road taking the water down to the road instead of diking the creek and sending all the water into the neighboring properties.

Because the culvert is a stop gap measure till the water goes down, we have closed the club facilities so vehicles coming and going do not collapse the culvert.

All is good, it is a bit of a mess and we have the excess water in hand.” – Brian Amos, South Okangan Sportsman’s Association

An event had been planned for Wednesday but a venue change to downtown was recommended.