Park Place owners sign deal

Following quickly on the acceptance by the Owners of Strata Corporation K669 (Park Place) at their 28 January 2017 Special General Meeting, the Strata Council and Greyback Construction Limited signed the project contract Friday.

Greyback will commence work immediately and are targeting a completion date that will see the Owners take back their homes as early as the beginning of May. Until then, Greyback Construction will have control of the property. The contract, the work, their liability and responsibility make this mandatory.

Keryn Timmerman, President of the Strata Council, said, “Three more months and we can be back home. The spontaneous applause that followed the vote to accept the Greyback proposal and the hugs that followed the meeting were clear evidence of the happiness that all of the Park Place Owners are feeling.”

Stuart Syme, Treasurer of the Strata Council, added, “The further evidence of the mood and commitment of the Owners is seen in the number of cheques that have been sent to the Strata Office already – even though the first installment on the levy is not due until the beginning of March.”

The 43 Owners share the half-million dollar project cost according to a formula based on unit size. The average levy amount is $12,000 payable in three installments of $4,000. A number of Owners have already sent their cheques for their entire share.

Photo supplied: Park Place Strata President Keryn Timmerman signing the contract