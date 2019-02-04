Park consultation ends February 28th – yup it’s over folks

To the official presentation

You like to see a park?

You like to see a reserve

You like to keep our ways the same

You like change

Will Park Reserve bring change?

Will Park Reserve bring more $$$$

Will Park Reserve cost more $$$$ – borne by you and not Ottawa

Have you made your thoughts known? = Pro or Con

Timid. Well how about a passive protest or a show of support (in a minute)

Read the presentation on the LIVE link

Once we have a Park or a Park Reserve it will not go away in your life time at best.

Presentation of Sarah Boyle – This week – Monday at 9 am at Osoyoos Council Chambers

Presentation of Sarah Boyle – This week – Thursday at 1 pm at RDOS Board Room – Penticton

Presentation of Sarah Boyle – February 11 Oliver Council Chambers 7 pm