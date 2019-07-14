Pall of smoke covers downtown Oliver…. for a time

2:40 Sunday Morning

555 Earle Crescent – fully involved fire – started at rear and moving to the front – being attacked from two sides. Neighbours notified.

This is a confirmed suspicious fire as the house is a reported closed up drug house. No occupants. Firefighters with full “air” gear accessed the interior up stairs and down for fire that might be there.

A lot of smoke inside with damage at the rear.

This is about the 4th time this year first responders have been dispatched to that location.

All units of Oliver Fire Department on the scene. RCMP as well. EMS to handle firefighter distress. No injuries reported.

All units left the scene by 5 am