Over $75 thousand gifted to Oliver school food programme

Hester Creek Winery has been donating funds to Oliver Elementary School for a twice a week lunch food programme (Salad Bar) since 2012 with the gifting exceeding $75,000.00

Two cheques presented today at a well attended school student assembly with Hester Creek Winery President Mark Sheridan (left) on hand for the occasion.

One cheque the annual donation of $11,000 plus a second gift of $5000 – proceeds of the annual Garlic Festival held the weekend of Festival of the Grape.

Sheridan presenting to Principal Jason McAllister in front of parents, teachers and students at OES.