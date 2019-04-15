Our lady of Paris

,

Large Format Photograph
Prior to the fire
Icon to be re-built

Photo by Wikipedia commons

Comments

  1. Devastated. 40 years ago this coming October me and Pat were there for our honeymoon. Awesome place. I am confident she will rise from the ashes .

  2. How sad! This was a beautiful historic building which we were lucky enough to visit! It was so beautiful and majestic inside. The gorgeous windows and all the woodwork inside. I’ve no doubt that it will be rebuilt, but it will obviously never be the same. A real work of art gone. It is only a building, but a most beautiful one.

