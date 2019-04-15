Our lady of Paris April 15, 2019, 1:30 pmLarge Format PhotographPrior to the fireIcon to be re-built Photo by Wikipedia commons
Comments
Keith Johnson says
Devastated. 40 years ago this coming October me and Pat were there for our honeymoon. Awesome place. I am confident she will rise from the ashes .
Lia Pinske says
How sad! This was a beautiful historic building which we were lucky enough to visit! It was so beautiful and majestic inside. The gorgeous windows and all the woodwork inside. I’ve no doubt that it will be rebuilt, but it will obviously never be the same. A real work of art gone. It is only a building, but a most beautiful one.