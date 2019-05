The winner of the tournament this weekend was Osooyos Secondary. They played Fort St. James in the final and won 2-0.

Other teams in the tournament are: Fraser Lake, Pender Harbour, Merritt, Boundary and Hope.

The Oliver team is made up of about 22 girls. Mostly gr 8’s and gr 9’s this year with several gr 11’s.

They played in a league this year with Princess Margaret (Penticton) and Summerland and traveled to Nakusp for a tournament.

Submitted by Michel Russo