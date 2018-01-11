Osoyoos – town planner hired

The Town of Osoyoos announced that Gina MacKay has been hired as the new director of planning and development services.

MacKay comes from the Lower Mainland, where she was the manager of long range planning and special projects for the District of Mission.

In that role, MacKay prepared the community’s new official community plan, worked with First Nations on Crown land management, and administered complicated development proposals, among other notable tasks.

She held similar positions with the City of Courtenay, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Bowen Island and the City of Williams Lake.

Town staff said MacKay was the “outstanding applicant” after conducting a national hiring search.

“The Town of Osoyoos is confident that Ms. MacKay brings the skills, knowledge and personal suitability that will assist Osoyoos in meeting its present and future planning and development challenges,” town manager Barry Romanko said in a news release.

MacKay replaces the late – Alain Cunningham