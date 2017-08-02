Osoyoos to get year round Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International has awarded the Osoyoos franchise to Jason and Amy Bartsch local residents for the past 15 years.

The Bartsch’s were approached by Boston Pizza International in 2016 to consider the opportunity as local franchisees for the Osoyoos restaurant. At that time, Boston Pizza had negotiated a deal with the Watermark Beach Resort.

Mike Campol has been appointed General Manager.

The Osoyoos Boston Pizza has begun construction, awarded to local builder Carl Buckendahl and is scheduled to open for our guests in late 2017. Having grown up in Osoyoos, Buckendahl is excited to build this unique Boston Pizza. “I’m looking forward to visiting the restaurant after it’s open and enjoying it with my family and friends, and it’s even more exciting to be chosen to build it.”