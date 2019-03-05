Osoyoos tax bills take modest jump

By ROY WOOD

Osoyoos civic tax bills will jump a modest 2.93 per cent for 2019 under the draft financial plan presented to council this afternoon by financial services director Jim Zakall.

According to the report, for the owner of a single-family home assessed at $430,673, the civic tax tab will be $1,723.65, compared to $1,660.91 last year.

Among the items highlighted in Zakall’s report:

The fire department operating and capital budget jumps $146,070, which includes $75,000 for the potential hiring of a full-time fire chief. The result is a jump from $50 to $73 for the average taxpayer;

Policing costs continue to increase, now reaching $953,450 or $227 for the average taxpayer compared to $207 in 2018;

Garbage and recycling fees are unchanged at $134;

Sewer rates will jump about $5 to $256 in the town and $349 in the rural area; and

Water rates will go up $10.29 to $359.25.

The town tax bill doesn’t include Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) and the regional hospital district assessments.

Earlier today, RDOS finance manager John Kurvink offered a quick overview of the draft district budget and its effect on Osoyoos.

The bill for RDOS shared services for a single-family residence assessed at $378,111 will be $147 and the hospital district $99.64.

The shared services assessment breaks down like this:

Sun Bowl arena $65;

911 emergency calling $13;

Okanagan Basin Water Board $11;

Transit $6;

General government $21; and

Other $31.

Council passed the first three readings of the financial plan bylaw, which must be approved and adopted in time for a property tax bylaw to be passed before May 15.

The plan is available for viewing on the town website and at town hall.