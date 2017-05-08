Osoyoos – site for regimental ball

OSOYOOS RCMP TO CELEBERATE CANADA’S 150TH BIRTHDAY

The RCMP Osoyoos Detachment has joined forces with the RCMP Veteran’s Association – South Okanagan Division to host a Regimental Ball. The theme of the Ball, which will be held on Saturday September 30, 2017 at the Spirit Ridge Conference Centre in Osoyoos, is a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

A Regimental Ball is an opportunity for the general public to join RCMP members and veterans in a formal setting while experiencing some of the Force’s contribution to Canadian history and culture. An RCMP Regimental Ball has not been held in Osoyoos for over 15 years. The local RCMP members and Vets are excited to revive the experience once again!

Sergeant Jason Ba

yda, the newly appointed Commander for the RCMP Osoyoos Detachment, is the official host for the event. He comments, “I am excited to join with the RCMP Vets in hosting this wonderful event. I have long believed members of the RCMP should be heavily involved in their community. This year’s Osoyoos RCMP Regimental Ball provides an opportunity for RCMP members, current and retired, not only from Osoyoos but also from across Canada to join with their partnering agencies as well as members of the public in celebration of Canada’s 150th year and in support of Desert Valley Hospice Society. We hope to see you there.”

Kevin Harrison, a retired RCMP Chief Superintendent now living in Osoyoos, is currently the Area Director for Osoyoos for the RCMP Vets South Okanagan Division. He says, “When the Vets were serving members, they had many opportunities to wear their red serge. Now that they are retired they do not get too many opportunities to wear it. They wore the serge with pride when they served. Many of them are looking forward to wearing it again with glowing pride alongside the current serving members to benefit the community while celebrating this most auspicious occasion. They hope many others will come join the celebration with them.”