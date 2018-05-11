Osoyoos sewer system in jeopardy?

Town of Osoyoos – SUMP PUMPS

“The Town of Osoyoos has declared a State of Local Emergency due to the imminent threat of flooding and rising Lake levels which may threaten properties and Town infrastructure. The Town of Osoyoos is ordering that the act of directing basement flood or ground water directly into the Towns sewer system, through the use of sump pumps or other infrastructure, stop immediately. The Town is also ordering that all homes or businesses with basement flood water cover their floor drains and use other methods of draining their flood water outside the home.

The act of causing this water to enter the sewer system in current conditions is causing pump infrastructure to function beyond capacity, which may result in a breakdown of the Town sewer management system.

Persons found to be continuing with the practise of directing basement and ground water into the Town sewer structure may be subject to penalty.”

Barry Romanko CAO