Osoyoos Secondary to receive special “rural” funding

OSOYOOS – Government is continuing to support rural communities with a $410,426 investment under the Rural Education Enhancement Fund (REEF) to help the Okanagan Similkameen School District keep Osoyoos secondary in Osoyoos open, Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson announced today on behalf of Education Minister Mike Bernier.

Under the program, a total of 11 rural schools will receive a portion of this year’s $3.4-million investment to ensure they can continue to serve their local students and community. Five schools, including Osoyoos secondary, are receiving funding for the second year. The remaining six schools are receiving funding for the first time this year under REEF.

The amount of funding each district is eligible to receive reflects the amount of money that would be saved if the school was closed. Eligibility criteria include:

* The school must be located in a rural community or sub-community outside Greater Victoria, the Lower Mainland, and Kelowna areas with a population of less than 15,000;

* The school must be the only one in the community;

* Closing the school would have a negative effect on students and/or the community; and,

* Closures where the main reason is facility condition are not included.