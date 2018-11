Osoyoos road projects update

Main Street Osoyoos

Highway No. 3 Storm Interceptor 85 – 89 Street Project:

Ø All storm sewers have been installed

Ø Paving of the roadway is scheduled to be completed by November 2, 2018

Ø Installation of pavers in the curb bump outs is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 2

Ø Pavement markings and pedestrian signage are scheduled to be install the week of November 5 – 9, 2018

Ø Project completion date is December 14, 2018

Road re-alignment at Kingfisher Drive / 89 Street:

Ø Road re-alignment complete and 89 Street is open to traffic at Kingfisher Drive

Ø New sidewalk on the west side of 89 Street @Kingfisher Drive is scheduled to be completed November 2, 2018

Ø Pavement markings are scheduled to be installed the week of November 5 – 9, 2018

Ø Re-installation of signage and the chain link fence around Jack Shaw Gardens is scheduled to be completed by November 9, 2018

Ø Landscaping and site cleanup scheduled to be completed by November 12, 2018

Ø Project completion date was October 31, 2018

Source: Jim Dinwoodie | Director of Operational Services | Town of Osoyoos