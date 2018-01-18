Osoyoos RCMP report

13 Charges Against Osoyoos Resident

21 year old Kael SVENDSEN, an Osoyoos resident was in Penticton court on January 17, 2018 charged with 13 criminal counts. On November 25, 2017, RCMP in Osoyoos responded to a residential break and enter on 2nd Avenue. The subsequent investigation lead them to a hotel room where a search warrant was conducted and a large amount of stolen items were seized. Many of the items seized had been stolen over the preceding few days during other residential break and enters as well as thefts from vehicles. A firearm was also seized from the room. SVENDSEN has been charged with one count of break and enter, eight counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, two counts of fraud under $5000, one count of possession of a firearm without a permit and one count of unsafe storage of a firearm.