One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 3, six kilometres east of Osoyoos.

A 73-year-old Chilliwack man was travelling east on the highway Wednesday evening when he went over an embankment on a sharp curve. He was found by his family after he failed to return to their vacation home after heading out for a ride.

Police were called to the scene at 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The matter is now in the hands of the BC Coroners Service.