Osoyoos RCMP report

Weapons Call Leads to Discovery of Explosives

On November 24, 2018, at 1710 hours, Osoyoos RCMP and Penticton RCMP Dog Services responded to a report of a male who pointed a firearm and threatened a victim at a residence in the 14000 block of 97 Ave. During the investigation police conducted a search of the residence and located insecure loaded firearms as well as an improvised explosive device (IED) and charging cords.

The residence was secured by police overnight and on November 25, 2018 the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) from the lower mainland attended and removed the IED and charging cords from the residence and rendered them safe. I am very proud of my officers and the members of the EDU who unselfishly put themselves in harms way to ensure these explosives were found and disposed of properly. There is no doubt these officers saved the young children who also live in the residence from serious harm or death had the explosives detonated in their presence. The file is still under investigation.

Semi Truck Collision Closes Highway 3

On November 24, 2018 at 720am, the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Richter Pass. A tractor trailer was heading east bound on Highway 3 when it lost control on the icy highway and drove through the no post barrier, coming to rest hanging over the embankment. The driver and sole occupant was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons but appeared uninjured. Highway 3 was closed for several hours while the vehicle was recovered from the embankment and was reopened around 230pm.