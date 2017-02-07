Osoyoos RCMP report

1939 Willy’s Recovered

The 1939 Willy’s Hot Rod that was stolen from Osoyoos on January 27, 2017 has been recovered. Social Media played a significant role in the recovery of this vehicle. Family and friends of the vehicle’s owner advertised the theft on Social Media and garnered over 120,000 views. The owner also offered a reward through Social Media for the return of his cherished vehicle. At this time the police do not know the identity of those involved in the theft and that information is not being revealed to the police. What is known is that the vehicle was delivered to an undisclosed location in Oliver. The vehicle is now in the possession of the Osoyoos RCMP who are currently looking at all investigative avenues to identify those responsible. What is clear is the endless efforts the family and friends made to have this vehicle returned to its owner