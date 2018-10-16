Osoyoos ‘pushes back’ on Recycle BC edict

By ROY WOOD

Osoyoos council was in high dudgeon* this afternoon after getting word their decision on the use of recycling blue bags has been arbitrarily overturned by a provincial agency.

Recycle BC is an arm’s-length, not-for-profit organization with a mandate from the province to handle the recycling of packaging in BC. It recently sent the town proposed “Statement of Work” agreements, which stipulate that starting in 2020 roadside blue bags will need to be replaced with plastic bins.

The Recycle BC edict runs counter to the town’s decision a little more than a year ago to sign a five-year contract with Waste Collections Canada (WCC) for the curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and recycling. That contract deliberately did not include the use of the bulky, plastic containers, which in combination with lift-equipped trucks, automate the collection process.

Council’s decision at that time was based on feedback from local residents indicating strong opposition to the system of large plastic bins for the three types of waste.

Councillor CJ Rhodes led today’s charge against the “unfair and unreasonable” decision and the general trend toward “downloading” of responsibilities by the province onto municipalities. This is “good time for a little push back,” he said.

Under the agreement the town has with Recycle BC, the organization is responsible for curbside and depot collection of recyclable materials, which it then processes and sells. In return, the town receives a subsidy, which last year amounted to $73,806.

Chief administrative officer Barry Romanko warned council that if the town opts out of its contract with Recycle BC, the net result will be the loss of the subsidy. Under its mandate from the province, Recycle BC would take over recycling without the involvement of the town.

A report from operations manager Jim Dinwoodie told council that going along with the request from Recycle BC would require the town to renegotiate its contract with WCC to include using bins at least for recycling. “The cost of this service upgrade in unknown at this time,” he said.

After 35 minutes of spirited debate, council voted to send a sharply worded letter to the appropriate provincial ministry protesting the decision and outlining the reasons the community prefers recycle bags to any sort of plastic bins.

Council also voted to not accede to the request from Recycle BC that the documents be signed and returned quickly. Council passed a motion from Councillor Jim King to have staff come back with more information, particularly how other communities are dealing in the situation.

The upset among council members came as a bit of a surprise since the issue was discussed at a committee of the whole meeting in July. Dinwoodie laid out essentially the same scenario then and council received his report with little comment.

Romanko said at the July meeting that he has included the issue as a 2019 budget item. “Council has been putting away monies in a reserve account for the purchase of bins,” he said.

The WCC contract has been a valley-wide issue. Penticton, Oliver and Summerland use the automated curbside carts while Osoyoos, Keremeos and the regional district retain the manual system.