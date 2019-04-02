Osoyoos opens the vault for community groups

By ROY WOOD

It was a good news day today for several Osoyoos community groups as town council approved about $65,000 in Community Service Grants.

According to report from financial services director Gerald Davis, the town received more than 25 applications seeking more than $100,000 in total.

A committee, including town staff and Councillors Myers Bennett and Jim King, winnowed the amount to fit within the $65,000 in the grants program budget.

Town policy states that grants may be granted to non-profit organizations “(for) providing a service to the residents of Osoyoos.” The grants may cover “special events, facility rentals, tax requirements, special projects or insurance expenses.”

Among the major recipients were:

Osoyoos Festival Society — $7,000 for major events;

— $7,000 for major events; Elks Senior Citizens Society — $2,000 for property taxes;

— $2,000 for property taxes; Osoyoos Ambassador Committee — $3,000 for expenses;

— $3,000 for expenses; High School Bursaries — $3,000 for bursaries;

— $3,000 for bursaries; Canada Day Fireworks — $6,000 for expenses;

— $6,000 for expenses; Elks Lodge — $3,000 for sound equipment;

— $3,000 for sound equipment; Osoyoos Pickleball — $2,500 for a storage container;

— $2,500 for a storage container; SO Integrated Services Society — $5,000 for the community kitchen;

— $5,000 for the community kitchen; Sun Bowl Figure Skating — $3,000 for facility improvements

— $3,000 for facility improvements Osoyoos Senior Ball Club — $2,000 for a storage facility;

— $2,000 for a storage facility; Accessible Okanagan Society — $2,000 for fishing equipment;

— $2,000 for fishing equipment; Osoyoos Minor Baseball — $3,000 for facility improvements;

— $3,000 for facility improvements; Osoyoos Golf Club — $3,500 for Junior Golf Program; and

— $3,500 for Junior Golf Program; and School After School Society — $1,700 for laptops and printer.

Several organizations received substantially less than they applied for or nothing at all:

International Curling Club sought $7,000 for renovations and upgrades but were granted $3,000;

sought $7,000 for renovations and upgrades but were granted $3,000; Osoyoos Senior Centre wanted $8,000 for card tables and chairs but got $3,000;

wanted $8,000 for card tables and chairs but got $3,000; Canadian Mental Health Association was looking for $5,036 for two courses, but received just $500 to cover the rent at Sonora Centre;

was looking for $5,036 for two courses, but received just $500 to cover the rent at Sonora Centre; Osoyoos Lawn Bowling asked for $8,000 for storage sheds, but got nothing;

asked for $8,000 for storage sheds, but got nothing; The Grapevine Support Group sought $1,200 or program supplies but was deemed not to meet qualifying criteria;

sought $1,200 or program supplies but was deemed not to meet qualifying criteria; Spirit of the Games Society received only $1,500 of the $5,000 sought for leadership training; and

received only $1,500 of the $5,000 sought for leadership training; and Osoyoos and District Arts Council wanted $2,800 for a weekend retreat, but had to settle for $500 to cover the rent at Sonora Centre.

Several organizations – Cactus Jalopies, Osoyoos Lake Paddle Club and Osoyoos Child Care Society – were identified as being eligible for alternative funding.

Of the $65,000 in the budget, $2,000 was set aside for “individuals and (sports) teams who compete at a provincial level or higher.”