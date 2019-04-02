Osoyoos opens the vault for community groups

By ROY WOOD
It was a good news day today for several Osoyoos community groups as town council approved about $65,000 in Community Service Grants.
According to report from financial services director Gerald Davis, the town received more than 25 applications seeking more than $100,000 in total.
A committee, including town staff and Councillors Myers Bennett and Jim King, winnowed the amount to fit within the $65,000 in the grants program budget.
Town policy states that grants may be granted to non-profit organizations “(for) providing a service to the residents of Osoyoos.” The grants may cover “special events, facility rentals, tax requirements, special projects or insurance expenses.”
Among the major recipients were:
- Osoyoos Festival Society — $7,000 for major events;
- Elks Senior Citizens Society — $2,000 for property taxes;
- Osoyoos Ambassador Committee — $3,000 for expenses;
- High School Bursaries — $3,000 for bursaries;
- Canada Day Fireworks — $6,000 for expenses;
- Elks Lodge — $3,000 for sound equipment;
- Osoyoos Pickleball — $2,500 for a storage container;
- SO Integrated Services Society — $5,000 for the community kitchen;
- Sun Bowl Figure Skating — $3,000 for facility improvements
- Osoyoos Senior Ball Club — $2,000 for a storage facility;
- Accessible Okanagan Society — $2,000 for fishing equipment;
- Osoyoos Minor Baseball — $3,000 for facility improvements;
- Osoyoos Golf Club — $3,500 for Junior Golf Program; and
- School After School Society — $1,700 for laptops and printer.
Several organizations received substantially less than they applied for or nothing at all:
- International Curling Club sought $7,000 for renovations and upgrades but were granted $3,000;
- Osoyoos Senior Centre wanted $8,000 for card tables and chairs but got $3,000;
- Canadian Mental Health Association was looking for $5,036 for two courses, but received just $500 to cover the rent at Sonora Centre;
- Osoyoos Lawn Bowling asked for $8,000 for storage sheds, but got nothing;
- The Grapevine Support Group sought $1,200 or program supplies but was deemed not to meet qualifying criteria;
- Spirit of the Games Society received only $1,500 of the $5,000 sought for leadership training; and
- Osoyoos and District Arts Council wanted $2,800 for a weekend retreat, but had to settle for $500 to cover the rent at Sonora Centre.
Several organizations – Cactus Jalopies, Osoyoos Lake Paddle Club and Osoyoos Child Care Society – were identified as being eligible for alternative funding.
Of the $65,000 in the budget, $2,000 was set aside for “individuals and (sports) teams who compete at a provincial level or higher.”
