Osoyoos open for business….. but

Most of the community of Osoyoos and surrounding area remains unaffected, is open for business, and looking forward to exceptional weather for the coming May long weekend. Travelers are invited to check out everything the town has to offer beyond lake activities, including numerous wineries, interpretative and culture centers, golf courses, and the upcoming Osoyoos Medieval Faire. Hotels, Resorts, Bed & Breakfasts, Campgrounds, the unique shops along Main Street, and a wide variety of restaurants are unaffected and ready to greet this season’s tourists.

In an effort to decrease damage and in the interest of public safety, sẁiẁs Provincial Park (Haynes Point), Paradise Park, and the area marinas are currently closed.

Both residents and visitors are encouraged to limit activities on the lake to paddle boarding and kayaking and to avoid impacted areas.

Source: Town of Osoyoos