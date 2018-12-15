Osoyoos Mayor to lead Okanagan Basin Water Board

Sue McKortoff replaces Doug Findlater as chair – Findlater stepped down as Mayor of West Kelowna prior to the recent municipal elections.

What is the Okanagan Basin Water Board? :

 

A group of 3 regional Districts – North, Central and South Okanagan areas

“water maters”

“stop importation of Mussels”

lake protection – reduce chemical input from sewer plants

drought planning for areas affected

invasive weeds in Okanagan Lake

 

Appointed to the OBWB for Regional District Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) a good mix of Toni Boot, Rich Knodel and McKortoff

