Osoyoos fills two senior spots

by Roy Wood

Osoyoos has hired a new chief administrative officer and a new fire chief, it was announced today.

New CAO Allan Chabot comes to the town from Revelstoke, where he has served in the same position since 2015. He has worked in local government for more than 30 years and will take over for outgoing Barry Romanko on July 29.

In a news release, Chabot said: “Osoyoos is a beautiful community with so much potential. I’m excited to work with the mayor and council to help Osoyoos achieve its strategic goals.”

Romanko said he will likely stay on for about a week after Chabot comes aboard. After that he will begin his retirement.

Romanko told council this afternoon that Dave McMahon will join the town’s as its first full-time fire chief starting July 8.

McMahon comes to Osoyoos from the Central Kootenay Regional District. He has broad experience in firefighting, including 30 years in Britain.