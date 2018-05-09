Osoyoos Elementary to receive playground funds

Students at 51 schools throughout the province will have new playgrounds when they return to school in September, as part of a new playground fund that will take fundraising pressure off of parents, announced Premier John Horgan.

This funding is part of a new, ongoing Playground Equipment Program that will provide up to $5 million each year to school districts to buy new or replacement playground equipment. This year, 26 schools are receiving $90,000 for a standard playground, and 25 schools are receiving $105,000 for a universally accessible playground.

Schools in the region to receive funding:

•$105,000 for an accessible playground at Columbia Elementary (Penticton.)

•$105,000 for an accessible playground at Osoyoos Elementary (Osoyoos.)