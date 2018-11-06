Osoyoos election final report to council

The election for Mayor and Councillors had a voter turnout of 38.67% (1,593 of a possible 4,210 eligible electors).

Voter turnout in previous elections:

38.67 % in 2018

42.37 % in 2014

40.00 % in 2011

46.51 % in 2008

57.17 % in 2005

There were a total of 187 ballots cast at the first Advance Voting, 307 ballots cast at the second Advance Voting, and 1,099 ballots cast at the General Voting for a total of 1,593. There was a total of 16 spoiled ballots from all three dates and all ballots have been accounted for.

***

In 2018

Sue McKortoff re-elected as Mayor for the Town of Osoyoos

CJ Rhodes and Jim King re-elected with new comers: Myers Bennett/Brian Harvey elected as Councillors

Newcomer – Kuleep Dhaliwal and Claude Moreira ( on council for 29 years ) elected by acclamation as Water Councillors