Osoyoos election final report to council

The election for Mayor and Councillors had a voter turnout of 38.67% (1,593 of a possible 4,210 eligible electors).
Voter turnout in previous elections:
38.67 % in 2018
42.37 % in 2014
40.00 % in 2011
46.51 % in 2008
57.17 % in 2005
There were a total of 187 ballots cast at the first Advance Voting, 307 ballots cast at the second Advance Voting, and 1,099 ballots cast at the General Voting for a total of 1,593. There was a total of 16 spoiled ballots from all three dates and all ballots have been accounted for.
In 2018
Sue McKortoff re-elected as Mayor for the Town of Osoyoos
CJ Rhodes and Jim King re-elected with new comers: Myers Bennett/Brian Harvey elected as Councillors
Newcomer – Kuleep Dhaliwal and Claude Moreira ( on council for 29 years ) elected by acclamation as Water Councillors
