Osoyoos couple donates a significant amount for medical equipment

Hans and Linda Kohler of Osoyoos are donating almost $78,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to help acquire medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

The couple take a lot of pride in donating to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s $20-million campaign to provide the medical equipment for the $312.5-million Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

They first started donating to PRH in the early 1990s and haven’t stopped. Linda noted several family members have received treatment at PRH and they recognize the regional scope of the hospital.

Hans recalled spending time in the former Penticton hospital being treated for sunstroke when he was a boy in 1942.