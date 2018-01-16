Osoyoos Council will not grow in size

Osoyoos is over 5000 persons in population and soon will be the City of Osoyoos. It could expand its number of elected officials.

Monday it decided to save the money (more than 50 thousand$) – and when election time rolls around in October – it will be the same number on the ballot.

If Osoyoos had opted to expand it would be costly and make it look a bit silly – having the same number as Penticton plus two water councillors. Total nine around the table.

Penticton has a population of nearly 35 thousand and owns its own electrical utility.

When asked about the decision and whether it was a good one – Mayor Sue McKortoff – said only – “it was a long discussion”.

On the suggestion of Councillor Mike Campol – staff will report back on the pros and cons involved in council meetings held in the evenings rather than during the day. Campol said evening meetings would allow a more diversified group of citizens to run for office and be available during working hours. He told council I think the present set of hours – Committee of the Whole in the morning and Regular Council in the afternoon is highly restrictive to anyone other than retired citizens.

Campol has stated in the past he has no plans to run again after accepting a management position of a nationally recognized food outlet in Osoyoos.