Osoyoos council determined – NO is the answer

Bulletin: Osoyoos rejects garbage cart system

By ROY WOOD

In a split vote, Osoyoos voted today to stick with the current manual garbage and recycling collection system despite a recommendation from staff to switch to a so-called “cart system.”

Just three of five council members were on hand for the contentious vote. Mayor Sue McKortoff and Councillor Jim King voted in favour of the status quo, while Councillor CJ Rhodes favoured switching to the cart system. Councillor Mike Campol is on vacation and Carol Youngberg was absent due to a death in the family.

In contrast, Oliver council voted three to two last week to replace the current manual system with carts when the solid waste collection contract renews in July 2018.

Under the cart system, residents are issued separate wheeled carts for garbage, recycling and yard waste. The contents are collected by automated trucks, eliminating the need for manual lifting of refuse.

Details to follow.