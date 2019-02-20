Osoyoos council briefs



By Roy Wood

Street food vendors to get simpler application

Frustrated with the inability to attract street food vendors, the town will revise its vendor application process with the aim to simply the whole thing.

A report to council from senior planner Don McArthur said: “By revising the licence quotas and locations available for potential food vendor operators and streamlining the application process, staff expect more food vendors will follow through with an application after their initial inquiry.”

Increasing the number of food vendors in the downtown core was one of the recommendations of the recently completed Town Centre Renewal Plan.

McArthur’s report also pointed out that the changes that “applicants will be asked to propose food offering (that) do not compete with the offerings of existing restaurants and food vendors.”

Council voted to have staff come back with a revised policy.

Good news, bad news for groups seeking $$$

Several local organizations had their recent requests for funding considered by council today. There as good news for some and not-so-good for others:

•Cactus Jalopies requested a doubling of funding from $5,500 last year to $11,000 for 2019. Council approved a $6,500 grant from Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) funds while acknowledging the substantial value the event brings to the town.

•The Osoyoos Lake Paddle Club sought between $4,000 and $5,000 to hire a race director for its second annual Dragon Boat Festival. Citing the great potential the event has, council approved the full $5,000 from the RMI budget.

•The Osoyoos Elks Lodge was looking for $20,000 in “money and/or in-kind” assistance for a planned Roots and Blues Festival. Expressing dissatisfaction with the thoroughness of the group’s budget, council declined to provide any money, but agreed to waive rental fees at the Sonora Centre for the event.

•The Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club was seeking up to $20,000 to help with installation of lights at the lawn bowling green. Agreeing with the administration that the club needed to provide more detailed information, council denied the request.