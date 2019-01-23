Osoyoos council briefs

1.Councillors in Osoyoos have given pre-budget approval for doing an OCP review that could cost more than $150 thousand dollars. Council will spend $100,000. in this budget year and $50,000 next year. Mayor Sue McKortoff stated it was a requirement and it coincides with a similar one in Rural Area C RDOS.

2. The West Bench recreation area north of Osoyoos Secondary will get a new washroom – the cost $115 thousand and that amount given pre-budget approval Monday. West Bench is used for pickle ball, dog park and access to the old canal pathway.

3. Council is looking to long term leases on several facilities. The curling club and golf course will be leased to a society running each for ten years. In the past all leases were for 5 years. Annual fee $1. The curling rink lease started in 1975 and the golf course 4 years earlier than that.