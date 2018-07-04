Osoyoos – council briefs

Road to high school up for repair

The main access road to Osoyoos Secondary School will undergo a major renovation starting very soon so it will be completed before school goes back in September.

According to a report from operations director Jim Dinwoodie, 62nd Avenue from Highway 97 to the high school is about 40 years old and the pavement ratings indicate a “surface beyond its service life.”

The road also provides the primary access to the Dividend Ridge subdivision and the Osoyoos Golf Club. Dinwoodie indicated there will be some times when traffic will be limited to one way at a time.

The $355,561 contract for was awarded Tuesday to H&M Excavating of Osoyoos.

Kingfisher and 89th road-work starts in September

The first phase of the project to move the town’s main sewer lift station begins after Labour Day with the realignment of the intersection of Kingfisher Drive and 89th Avenue.

The redesign will allow the new, larger lift station to be built slightly to the north of the current one in Legion Beach Park.

The lift station was built in 1978 and many of the components have reached or exceeded their usual service life. A 2014 consultant’s report recommended replacing the station, which pumps 95 per cent of the town’s sewage to the treatment facility near the golf course.

Council on Tuesday awarded the $300,056 contract to H&M Excavating of Osoyoos.

Town won’t move Starlite lift station

Osoyoos resident Keith Primeau will get a letter shortly telling him the town will not accede to his request to relocate a sewer lift station located on his property.

The so-called Starlite lift station at 7710 Main Street has been at the location since 1965 and the town has a utility easement on the property through which town crews pass to make weekly inspections.

In the letter, operations director Jim Dinwoodie explains that the cost of relocating the station is estimated at $560,000 and that the town has no compelling reason to move it.

The letter points out that Primeau has been expressing concerns about the lift station since 2005.

by Roy Wood