OSOYOOS COUNCIL BRIEFS

Free dumping of lake flooding debris

Debris accumulated following the recent lake flooding can be dumped at the Osoyoos landfill for free until the end of June.

Council voted today to allow the free dumping after a report from operations director Jim Dinwoodie suggested that fees be waived for such things as wood, branches, dock materials, leaves and other waste left behind by the receding lake waters.

The materials will be disposed of as garbage and placed in the landfill because of fear of contamination.

The fee break covers only lake debris and not appliances, furniture or other possessions that may have been damaged by the flooding.

Fight goes on against puncture vine

The town of Osoyoos continues its battle against the invasive plant species that flatten the bicycle tires of locals and visitors who venture on to local cycling trails, sidewalks and roadways.

Puncture vine and long spine sandbur thrive in the hot and dry climate of Osoyoos. The burs on the seed pods are hard and pointed and can easily puncture many bicycle tires.

Council on Monday gave three readings to a “Good Neighbour Bylaw” amendment that urges homeowners to manage boulevards in front of their properties to help prevent their spread.

Operations director Jim Dinwoodie told council that landscape fabric covered by mulch or rock can be an effective deterrent. As well, he said, pulling the plants out of the ground and disposing of them in the garbage is very effective.

New addition OK’d for Super-8 Motel

The Super-8 Motel on Highway 3 just east of Highway 97 will be expanding by three storeys and 26 suites under a development permit approved by council today.

A report to council from senior planner Francisca Sanna said the addition will be taller than the existing building but will retain a consistent character.

Landscaping will continue in the xeriscaping style, with Magnolia trees and Yucca and Juniper plants.