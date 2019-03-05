Osoyoos – council briefs

$300K contract goes to Oliver firm

Council awarded a contract for a tad over $300,000 today to improve the safety and utility of two chronically problematic intersections.

According to a report from operations director Jim Dinwoodie, 32nd Avenue provides the only access to Swiws (formerly Haynes Point) campground and “the road grade difference at Jasmine Drive makes it difficult for drivers turning onto 32nd Avenue to safely see traffic entering or exiting the park.”

The project will see new asphalt curbing, storm drainage, improved pavement markings and removal of overgrown vegetation, all at a cost of $90,000.

The corner of 70th Avenue and Highway 3 – between Subway and the Pizza Factory — has long been “confusing and potentially dangerous.”

Improvements there will include a large traffic island and curb bump outs at a cost of $225,000.

The contract was awarded to Mike Johnson Excavating of Oliver.

Council agrees to join crime-prevention committee

The town of Osoyoos will have two members on a recently-formed Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee.

According to a report from deputy corporate officer Brianne Hillson, “The objective of the committee is to focus on exploring current and emerging issues in relation to public safety … such as police services, bylaw enforcement, fire rescue services, emergency preparedness management, ambulance service levels, and correctional and prison services.”

The committee was created by Oliver and the initial invitation to Osoyoos was to have one member of council join the group.

At today’s council meeting, however, Mayor Sue McKortoff said that at a meeting last week with Oliver council, it was agreed that Osoyoos would have two seats, the same as Oliver.

McKortoff and Councillor Jim King will join Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen and one councillor, RDOS Area A and C directors, an one Osoyoos Indian Band representative and someone from Interior Health.

No free budget for council watchdog

Self-described “council watchdog” and perennial fringe town council candidate Si Murseli says he is unhappy about a council decision today to stand by its policy to charge 50 cents a page for photocopying at town hall.

At issue is the draft financial plan, which runs to over 200 pages.

A report from chief administrative officer Barry Romanko points out that the budget document is available for perusal at the front counter at town hall and can be found at the town website. “The individual is not (being) denied access to the information; however, he seeks to seek out his own working copy of the document.”

Councillor CJ Rhodes said during discussion that the town and council are “transparent in whatever we do.”

Council voted unanimously to support the fees and charges bylaw and not waive the fee.

“It’s illegal and I will be challenging that later on,” said Murseli.