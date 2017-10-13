Osoyoos and Oliver receive grants from Rural Dividend Fund

Town of Oliver – $49,660

Town of Osoyoos – $100,000

BC Rural Dividend grants over $10 million for rural projects

VICTORIA – The B.C. government is distributing $10.1 million in new grants to help rural communities stabilize their economies and create long-term local employment, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson announced today.

Funding is being awarded to 90 local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations around the province for single (up to $100,000) and partnership (up to $500,000) projects.

Under the special circumstances provision of the program, the B.C. government is providing $758,000 to five projects in wildfire-impacted areas. Under the regular program stream, about $1.7 million is going to communities affected by the 2017 wildfires.

Successful project grants range from supporting rural and Indigenous young entrepreneurs in Northern British Columbia, to a South Kootenay historic trail project that will complete the first two phases of a trail system designed to showcase the area, and a Cariboo-based First Nation who are working to expand domestic sales and international exports of an energy drink.