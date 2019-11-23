Organizers…take a bow

A new tradition

Despite any roadblocks – the “lit” went off without a hitch. Busy downtown, multi-venue presentations, great bonfire and fireworks

To Mary, Petra and Linda and many more I did not know about – a job well done. The choral groups, pictures with Santa, CIBC, Interior Savings, Dance Studio, H and R Block and the great little party in the Oliver Hardware building at Oliver Shoes, a brand new store and the Art and Photo Gallery inside.

May the new venue for the “Christmas Village” grow over time. May more merchants head to Main Street to set up shop. And to light up.

Special mention to the Oliver Fire Department and the crews at the Oliver Parks and Recreation… and let’s not forget about Santa…..