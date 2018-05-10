Order to evacuate – why no support services locally?

Evacuation Order Issued in Electoral Area “D” Okanagan Falls for 54 properties

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen due to immediate danger to due to flooding along Shuttleworth Creek, Okanagan Falls, in Electoral Area “D”. Members of the RCMP, local fire department and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

RDOS and local authorities need to access the area and conduct works to mitigate risk and return Shuttleworth Creek back within it’s banks. Equipment and personnel will be on-site to commence additional and strategic armouring. Once this immediate work is complete and assessments made, residents will be allowed back to their properties and homes.

Property owners are requested to leave their properties and check in with Emergency Support Services (ESS) located at Penticton Convention Centre 325 Power St, Penticton (by community centre and pool)