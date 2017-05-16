Orchard flooded – Reed Creek east of Hwy 97 May 16, 2017, 1:04 pmDo you know where this water goes? Yes Yes to the basin at the end of Rd Six but how – it seems to just disappear. If you check the amount of water travelling at quite the speed – you will ask as I do… where and how does it go.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
From that orchard it does go into a ditch which can be seen coming south to Road 6 thru the acreage that is always in ground crop on the north side of Road 6 then under Road 6 and onward eastward and likely goes into a culvert or flume then into the river – you can see where it joins the river when the river is at a more normal level and not murky. There are several small creeks like this all the way down to Road 22, some are outflow for oxbows. The only visible creek mouth is Testalinda.