Option 1 recommended

Spartan Street Light options

That Council choose one of the following lighting options;

• Option 1 for $10,000,

• Option 2 for $13,350,

• Option 3 for $26,200, or

• Budget an option for street lighting into the 2019 General Capital budget.

RECOMMENDATION:

Staff’s recommendation is to go with Option 1 and order new lamp standard (standard poles) to use LED light heads to complete the five lighting locations on the Spartan Street project for $10,000.

BACKGROUND:

A more in-depth look into street lighting options from Town Staff:

• Staff looked at all new poles and lighting (option 1) – This option would look at the Town to purchase five (5) new 8.0 m standard street light galvanized poles with five (5) new LED 39 watt (100 watt HPS equivalent) heads which we have in stock and could use.

o This option requires a FortisBC 200 amp service and electrical contractor to wire and tie in which are $5,600.

o Total estimated cost of this project is $10,000 and with a timeline installation near the end of October or early November.

• Staff looked at reusing existing downtown poles from the downtown (option 2) – We found we cannot re-use the older poles the way they are because the base bolt patterns don’t match the existing bolt pattern of the new standard concrete lamp standard bases that have already been put in but can be modified to fit.

o If we could use this option; it would require refurbishing five (5) existing (30 year old) poles by having them sand blasted and powder coated because of peeling paint (aesthetic looks) which would be $1,250. We would also have to fabricate/engineer the bottom of the poles to match bolt patterns of bases for another $1,000. The Town would also purchase five (5) LED decorative light heads (could take 6+ weeks for delivery) to match poles which are estimated to be $5,500. This option still requires a FortisBC 200 amp service and electrical contractor to wire and tie in.

o Total estimated cost of this project is $13,350 and with a timeline installation by late November.

• Staff also started to look at using standard light poles with solar options (option 3) – This option is a little more complicated and may require more staff time to fully research further but here is what staff have learned to date from a supplier we contacted;

o would look at the Town to purchase five (5) new 8.0 m standard street light galvanized poles (suitable for solar installations on top w/davit arm side mount) and use five (5) existing LED (100 watt HPS equivalent) heads (like option 1). Poles are estimated at $4,200 total.

o Staff would have to mount solar panels on top of the pole & mount a box (batteries & equip.). Quotes for set up is $4,000 per lamp standard. (batteries also need to be replaced every 3 to 5 years at about $500 each)

o This option would not require a FortisBC 200 amp service but would need an electrical contractor to wire and some Town labour for installation which is estimated at $2,000.

o Total estimated cost of this project is $26,200 and with a timeline installation by early to mid November depending on delivery time.

In closing, after looking at the three options, staff concluded that Option 1 would be the cheapest option with also the shortest timeline for installation. Option 2 could not be done unless the pole bottom is fabricated to meet the bolt standards for the bases plus would end up being more expensive than option 1 and installation could be further delayed. Option 3 is an expensive option and more research needs to go into solar lighting before committing to ‘standard plus’ technology that is always improving.

Looking over a longer 5-year term of comparing costs (per light) between the three options which factors in the battery change out (each light) replacement/maintenance, initial capital costs/installations and any power consumption;

1. option 1 would cost $2,094/light,

2. option 2 would cost $2,764/light,

3. option 3 would cost $5,740/light.