Osoyoos building supply – open sooner than expected

Osoyoos Home Building Centre general manager Cory Hilditch credits the extraordinary efforts of store staff with getting the new facility open two weeks ahead of the official opening planned for this weekend.

“The staff worked very hard,” he said, to move inventory from the old Main Street store to the big, bright, new facility by the Osoyoos airport and to get prepared to open.

The store has been serving customers for more than a week already he said in an interview this afternoon.

The ceremonial opening will happen this Friday and Saturday, said Hilditch, with a barbeque, sales and other celebrations.

The Main Street location, just across from the town hall, will be taken over in January by the Osoyoos and District Museum Society, which plans to open a new museum on the site by late spring.