Open Letter

Pat Lantz

Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Chief

As you may already be aware, property taxes for homes within the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department Fire protection area have seen very large increases on the 2018 tax notices.

The Willowbrook Fire Department 2018 budget had many changes recommended by the Dave Mitchell and Associates report, the changes were mandated by the RDOS to ensure that all local departments are following Provincial standards. As a result of the changes, local residents have seen a very large increase on their property tax notices for Fire Protection. Only a portion of the Fire Department budget is controlled at the Fire Department level. During budget preparation late last year and early 2018, the proposed increase in cost to the local residents was not communicated to the Fire Department.

The Fire Department understands the financial impact this higher tax is having on local residents and is actively working to find additional funding sources to lower the cost to the residents. As well as additional funding sources the Fire Department is also exploring other cost saving measures, for example; looking for a used fire truck, or leasing a truck instead of buying new. All budget items in the five year budget are being scrutinized to ensure that they are necessary and appropriate. Unfortunately due to the structure of the taxation system this will not change the tax situation this year, but hopefully will lower the tax rate for future years.

A copy of the Area C approved budget is attached, it can also be found on the RDOS website.Thank you,

http://www.rdosmaps.bc.ca/…/2018_2022_RDOS_%20Five_Year_Fin…

If you have questions regarding:

-Property values please contact BC Assessment, please visit bcassessment.ca/property/contact

-For more information regarding Property Tax Deferment, please visit gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment, or call 1-888-355-2700

-Local Services appearing on your tax notice contact the RDOS 250-492-0237

-If you have specific question regarding the Fire department budget, please email the Fire Chief Patrick Lantz with your specific questions, at patlantz8@gmail.com

